CBS makes offer for Ten Network

Published 29 August 2017 at 12:01pm, updated 29 August 2017 at 12:03pm
By Camille Bianchi
Source: SBS
United States television network CBS has emerged as a surprise saviour for Australia's Ten Network, offering to buy the network at a cost analysts estimate to be $400 million. Image: A billboard is displayed near the offices of the Ten Network in Sydney (AAP)

The Ten Network says the move will allow the broadcaster to move into a new chapter on firmer footing.

 

 

 





