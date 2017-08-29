CBS makes offer for Ten Network

The Ten Network says the move will allow the broadcaster to move into a new chapter on firmer footing.
Published 29 August 2017 at 12:01pm, updated 29 August 2017 at 12:03pm
By Camille Bianchi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
United States television network CBS has emerged as a surprise saviour for Australia's Ten Network, offering to buy the network at a cost analysts estimate to be $400 million. Image: A billboard is displayed near the offices of the Ten Network in Sydney (AAP)
