SBS Filipino

Cebu City getting ready for 'Simbang Gabi'

SBS Filipino

Church bell being readied for Christmas celebrations

Church bell being readied for Christmas celebrations Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Bullit Marquez

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 December 2020 at 11:18am, updated 15 December 2020 at 2:21pm
By Via Castillo
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS

Safety measures are in place for the annual Misa de Gallo in Cebu. According to Via Castillo, a moratorium has been established to allow locally stranded individuals to enter certain areas in the Visayas, and number of Covid 19 cases in Cebu has continued to decline.

Published 15 December 2020 at 11:18am, updated 15 December 2020 at 2:21pm
By Via Castillo
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?