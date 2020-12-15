Cebu City getting ready for 'Simbang Gabi'

Church bell being readied for Christmas celebrations Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Bullit Marquez
Published 15 December 2020 at 11:18am, updated 15 December 2020 at 2:21pm
By Via Castillo
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Safety measures are in place for the annual Misa de Gallo in Cebu. According to Via Castillo, a moratorium has been established to allow locally stranded individuals to enter certain areas in the Visayas, and number of Covid 19 cases in Cebu has continued to decline.
Published 15 December 2020 at 11:18am, updated 15 December 2020 at 2:21pm
By Via Castillo
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Share