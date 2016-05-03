Cebu City rejects $500-million coal power plant

It is harmful to the environment and people - is the main reason why Cebu City Council rejected the proposed Ludo Coal Power Plant in Barangay Sawang Calero last week. Image: Sawang Calero residents rejoice as Cebu City Council junks the proposed coal-powered plant. (Youth for Livable Cebu Facebook)
Published 3 May 2016 at 11:46am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
The decision to scrap the proposed $500-million coal power plant brought delight to residents of the four villages affected, including Shieda Henry, who began the movement to oppose it.
She shares their joy and the reasons for their action.