SBS Filipino

Cebu City rejects $500-million coal power plant

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_490381.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 May 2016 at 11:46am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

It is harmful to the environment and people - is the main reason why Cebu City Council rejected the proposed Ludo Coal Power Plant in Barangay Sawang Calero last week. Image: Sawang Calero residents rejoice as Cebu City Council junks the proposed coal-powered plant. (Youth for Livable Cebu Facebook)

Published 3 May 2016 at 11:46am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The decision to scrap the proposed $500-million coal power plant brought delight to residents of the four villages affected, including Shieda Henry, who began the movement to oppose it.

 

She shares their joy and the reasons for their action.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January