Cebu, DA Mull Over Cloud Seeding for Summer

Pope Francis expected to send message at the closing of the International Eucharistic Congress as authorities warn public of heavy traffic; Eight suspected pickpockets from Manila during the Sinulog charged; Local government and the Department of Agriculture mull over cloud seeding to protect farms from drought; and construction of terminal two at the international airport begins
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news from the region by Nick Melgar Image: Cebu prepares for a hot summer (Melgar)
