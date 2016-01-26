SBS Filipino

Cebu, DA Mull Over Cloud Seeding for Summer

site_197_Filipino_469074.JPG

Published 27 January 2016 at 10:36am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:53pm
By Nick Melgar, Christie Rivera
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news from the region by Nick Melgar Image: Cebu prepares for a hot summer (Melgar)

Pope Francis expected to send message at the closing of the International Eucharistic Congress as authorities warn public of heavy traffic; Eight suspected pickpockets from Manila during the Sinulog charged; Local government and the Department of Agriculture mull over cloud seeding to protect farms from drought; and construction of terminal two at the international airport begins

