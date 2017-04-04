SBS Filipino

Cebu hosts ASEAN Finance meeting

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_658759.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 April 2017 at 2:51pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news from the region by Nick Melgar Image: logo of 2017 ASEAN (ASEAN)

Published 4 April 2017 at 2:51pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
ASEAN started yesterday with a business forum; LTO accept special permit for Holy Week; Cebu holds Youth Day for preparation to Panama World Youth Day in 2019; Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) warns against eating of seashell due to red tide; Cebu to host National Age Chess Championship.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul