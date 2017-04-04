Cebu hosts ASEAN Finance meeting

ASEAN started yesterday with a business forum; LTO accept special permit for Holy Week; Cebu holds Youth Day for preparation to Panama World Youth Day in 2019; Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) warns against eating of seashell due to red tide; Cebu to host National Age Chess Championship.
Published 4 April 2017 at 2:51pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS

Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news from the region by Nick Melgar Image: logo of 2017 ASEAN (ASEAN)
