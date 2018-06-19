Cebu lay organisation condemns priest killings

Ten metric tonnes of Vietnam rice imported; Police urge motorcyclist to install GPS; Danao Police find ways to make legal gun production; New modus operandi of illegal drugs transportation "discovered"; Biggest lay organisation condemns priest killings
Source: Nick Melgar
Published 19 June 2018 at 2:08pm, updated 21 June 2018 at 1:27pm
Balitang Visayas. Summary of latest news from the region by Nick Melgar Image: A church in Cebu (Nick Melgar)
