Cebu lay organisation condemns priest killings

A Cebu church

Source: Nick Melgar

Published 19 June 2018 at 2:08pm, updated 21 June 2018 at 1:27pm
By Nick Melgar
Available in other languages

Balitang Visayas. Summary of latest news from the region by Nick Melgar Image: A church in Cebu (Nick Melgar)

Ten metric tonnes of Vietnam rice imported; Police urge motorcyclist to install GPS; Danao Police find ways to make  legal gun production; New modus operandi of illegal drugs transportation "discovered"; Biggest lay organisation condemns priest killings

