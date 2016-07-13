SBS Filipino

Cebu may partner with private sector for drug user housing

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_523578.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 July 2016 at 10:21am, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:49pm
By Maridel Martinez, Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news in the region by Nick Melgar Image: Cebu City hall (Nick Melgar)

Published 13 July 2016 at 10:21am, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:49pm
By Maridel Martinez, Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Cebu Provincial Anti Drug Abuse Office considering partnership with private sector to be able to accommodate the rise in drug users surrendering themselves for rehabilitation; Commission On Audit questions Cebu City's unpaid debt to NHA, National Housing Authority after it was granted 10 years ago; Optical Media Board confiscates some 70 sacks of pirated DVDs in Cebu

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January