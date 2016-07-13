Cebu may partner with private sector for drug user housing

Cebu Provincial Anti Drug Abuse Office considering partnership with private sector to be able to accommodate the rise in drug users surrendering themselves for rehabilitation; Commission On Audit questions Cebu City's unpaid debt to NHA, National Housing Authority after it was granted 10 years ago; Optical Media Board confiscates some 70 sacks of pirated DVDs in Cebu
Published 13 July 2016 at 10:21am, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:49pm
By Maridel Martinez, Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news in the region by Nick Melgar Image: Cebu City hall (Nick Melgar)
