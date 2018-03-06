SBS Filipino

Cebu Mayor, Councillor wife honoured by Seoul, South Korea

Cebu City hall

Nick Melgar

Published 6 March 2018 at 12:30pm, updated 6 March 2018 at 12:35pm
By NIck Melgar
Source: SBS
Balitang Visayas. Summary of latest relevant news in the region by Nick Melgar

Cebu Cebu Mayor and wife Councillor honoured with Asian Popularity Award by Seoul, South Korea; More than 7000 qualified individuals granted scholarships by Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA); full-faced helmets, tinted helmets, face masks and bonnets worn by motorcyclists banned in Mandaue, Cebu; authorities  call on Talisay, Cebu to pass an ordinance setting a speed limit on South Coastal Rd; more than 60 tickets issued for non-separation of waste and recycled materials; and in sport, Australian Embassy donates sports equipment to Philippine Accessible Disability Services o PADS, Inc.



