Cebu Mayor, Councillor wife honoured by Seoul, South Korea

Cebu Cebu Mayor and wife Councillor honoured with Asian Popularity Award by Seoul, South Korea; More than 7000 qualified individuals granted scholarships by Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA); full-faced helmets, tinted helmets, face masks and bonnets worn by motorcyclists banned in Mandaue, Cebu; authorities call on Talisay, Cebu to pass an ordinance setting a speed limit on South Coastal Rd; more than 60 tickets issued for non-separation of waste and recycled materials; and in sport, Australian Embassy donates sports equipment to Philippine Accessible Disability Services o PADS, Inc.







