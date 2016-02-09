Cebu Mayor Suspension Over

This week, Mayor Michael Rama resumes office after 60 day preventive suspension; preparations for the coming May elections including a taskforce formed by COMELEC, PNP and DPWH to ensure that all campaign materials remain posted in designated areas; and Filipino Martial Arts Artist Ciriaco "Cacoy" Cañete died, aged 96 years.
Published 9 February 2016 at 12:21pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pm
By Maridel Martinez, Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest relevant news from the region by Nick Melgar Image: Cebu City hall (Melgar)
