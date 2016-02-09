SBS Filipino

Cebu Mayor Suspension Over

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_471998.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 February 2016 at 12:21pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pm
By Maridel Martinez, Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest relevant news from the region by Nick Melgar Image: Cebu City hall (Melgar)

Published 9 February 2016 at 12:21pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pm
By Maridel Martinez, Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
This week, Mayor Michael Rama resumes office after 60 day preventive suspension; preparations for the coming May elections including a taskforce formed by COMELEC, PNP and DPWH to ensure that all campaign materials remain posted in designated areas; and Filipino Martial Arts Artist Ciriaco "Cacoy" Cañete died, aged 96 years.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January