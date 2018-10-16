SBS Filipino

Cebu Mayor to seek re-election

SBS Filipino

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmena

Source: AAP Image/EPA/JAY ROMMEL LABRA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 October 2018 at 10:07am, updated 17 October 2018 at 10:13am
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Balitang Bisayas. Summary of relevant latest news in the Visayan region by Nick Melgar

Published 17 October 2018 at 10:07am, updated 17 October 2018 at 10:13am
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Mayor Tomas Osmeña seeks re-election; Cebu international airport re-named; Authorities lift suspension of quarry operations; Underpass project nears completion; DTI  warns of substandard Christmas decor; "heart relic" of Padre Pio visits Cebu.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom