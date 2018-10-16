Cebu Mayor to seek re-election

Mayor Tomas Osmeña seeks re-election; Cebu international airport re-named; Authorities lift suspension of quarry operations; Underpass project nears completion; DTI warns of substandard Christmas decor; "heart relic" of Padre Pio visits Cebu.
Published 17 October 2018 at 10:07am, updated 17 October 2018 at 10:13am
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
