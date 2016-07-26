SBS Filipino

Cebu passes anti-discrimination law

Published 26 July 2016 at 12:36pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:34pm
By Nick Melgar, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news in the Visayas by Nick Melgar Image: Cebu City hall (Nick Melgar)

Case filed against a Chinese nabbed with illegal drugs: Anti-discrimination ordinance passed in Cebu City; Proposed free wifi reviewed by Cebu province; bill for free birth certificate, marriage contract being reviewed by Mandaue; 400 emergency responders being trained for accident/calamity; and many more

