SBS Filipino

Cebu readies for 500 years of Christianity

SBS Filipino

A Cebu church

Source: Nick Melgar

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 April 2018 at 11:57am
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news in the Visayan region by Nick Melgar Image: A Heritage Church in Southern Cebu (Nick Melgar)

Published 3 April 2018 at 11:57am
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Holy week, "generally peaceful": Cebu police;  Cebu prepares for 500 years of Philippine discovery; Cebu Mayor Tomas Osmena opens sports complex 20/7; Metropolitan Cebu Water urges lawmakers to provide solutions to water shortage in Metro Cebu; Mandaue city urges residents, shops and businesses to put up surveillance camera;  500 senior high school graduates will work this "summer" at Cebu City Hall under the Special Program for the Employment of Students

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul