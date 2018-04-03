Cebu readies for 500 years of Christianity

Holy week, "generally peaceful": Cebu police; Cebu prepares for 500 years of Philippine discovery; Cebu Mayor Tomas Osmena opens sports complex 20/7; Metropolitan Cebu Water urges lawmakers to provide solutions to water shortage in Metro Cebu; Mandaue city urges residents, shops and businesses to put up surveillance camera; 500 senior high school graduates will work this "summer" at Cebu City Hall under the Special Program for the Employment of Students



