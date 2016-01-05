Cebu Readies for Sinulog 2016, Int'l Eucharistic Congress

Nearly 70 injured in New Year's revelries, including stray bullet shots; Cebu readies for two big events -- Sinulog 2016 and International Eucharistic Congress; Archbishop Jose Palma advises priests not to endorse candidates for May elections; and Region 7 BIR starts business tax collection to hit 2016 target.
Published 5 January 2016 at 1:21pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of relevant latest news in the Visayas by Nick Melgar. Image: Sinulog 2015 (Flick/John Harold Tan)
