SBS Filipino

Cebu Readies for Sinulog 2016, Int'l Eucharistic Congress

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_464272.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 January 2016 at 1:21pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Balitang Bisayas. Summary of relevant latest news in the Visayas by Nick Melgar. Image: Sinulog 2015 (Flick/John Harold Tan)

Published 5 January 2016 at 1:21pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Nearly 70 injured in New Year's revelries, including stray bullet shots; Cebu readies for two big events -- Sinulog 2016 and International Eucharistic Congress; Archbishop Jose Palma advises priests not to endorse candidates for May elections; and Region 7 BIR starts business tax collection to hit 2016 target.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January