Cebu seeks to re-open Inayawan landfill

site_197_Filipino_511977.JPG

Published 21 June 2016 at 1:06pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news from the region by Nick Melgar Image: Inayawan landfill (Leodb CC SA BY 3.0.jpg)

Construction of Cebu City Medical Centre has been suspended, while one of Cebu's high profile drug personality Jeffrey 'Jaguar' Diaz was killed during a shoot our in Las Piñas last Friday, June 17; Cebu local government seeks to re-open Inayawan Landfill, DENR to assess the facility

 





