Celebrating a decade of art exchange and partnership

Leeroy New and Paul Northam

Source: SBS Filipino

Published 1 March 2017 at 4:56pm, updated 13 March 2017 at 12:07pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

The La Trobe University and Ateneo de Manila University began their Artist in Residence and Exhibition Exchange Partnership Program in 2005. Celebrating a decade of art exchange, ten Filipino artists will return to Australia as part of the Castlemaine State Festival. Filipino artist Leeroy New's La Puerta del Laberinto (Door to the Labyrinth) will be featured at the Castlemaine Art Museum

Image: Leeroy New and Paul Northam, Leeroy New's Door to the Labyrinth will be at the Castlemaine Art Museum from 17 March to 26 March (SBS Filipino)

