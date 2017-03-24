Celebrating Australia's cultural diversity

Harmony Day events have been held across the country, with a message of inclusion that's being learned early.
Al Amanah school students celebrate Harmony Day Source: SBS
Published 25 March 2017 at 10:56am
By Camille Bianchi
As the world marks the United Nations Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, many Australians have spent the day celebrating cultural diversity. Image: Al Amanah school students celebrate Harmony Day (SBS)
