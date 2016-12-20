SBS Filipino

Celebrating Christmas the Filipino way

SBS Filipino

Father Nards

Father Nards Mercene Source: SBS Filipino

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 December 2016 at 12:11pm, updated 8 February 2018 at 8:47pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

It's Christmas time again and for Filipinos, it is part of our tradition to attend the 'nine mornings.' Image: Father Nards Mercene (C. Diones)

Published 20 December 2016 at 12:11pm, updated 8 February 2018 at 8:47pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Father Nards Mercene, a well-loved priest from the Filipino-Australian community, speaks to us about the 'nine mornings tradition,' how we should spend this festive season and what is the true meaning of Christmas.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January