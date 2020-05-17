Celebrating Philippines-Australia Friendship Day through an online art session

Available in other languages

Artist and fashion designer Francis Sollano leads the event online, organised by the Philippine Embassy in Canberra.





Getting creative amidst the global pandemic restrictions, this year's celebration is focused on the cross culture and the arts.





FIl-Aussie Day 2020 will also highlight the importance of interacting with the community where almost everyone is in isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





The Philippines-Australia Friendship Day is celebrated every May 22nd each year since it was declared on May 22, 2016 by virtue of the Philippine Presidential Proclamation No 1282, Series 2016 .











