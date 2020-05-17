SBS Filipino

Celebrating Philippines-Australia Friendship Day through an online art session

Philippine Australia Friendship Day

Fashion designer Francis Sollano reflects how a poster of Australia's First People affected him as he works with Indigenous communities in the Philippines. Source: Supplied

Published 17 May 2020 at 6:40pm, updated 19 May 2020 at 3:55pm
By Annalyn Violata
An online do-it-yourself art journal session will highlight the Philippines-Australia Friendship Day this May 18.

Artist and fashion designer Francis Sollano leads the event online, organised by the Philippine Embassy in Canberra.

Getting creative amidst the global pandemic restrictions, this year's celebration is focused on the cross culture and the arts.

FIl-Aussie Day 2020 will also highlight the importance of interacting with the community where almost everyone is in isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philippines-Australia Friendship Day is celebrated every May 22nd each year since it was declared on May 22, 2016 by virtue of the Philippine 
Presidential Proclamation No 1282, Series 2016
.



Also read

Mateship and resilience: Philippines celebrates Australia day



