Under quarantine rules in the Philippines, mass gatherings are prohibited. There concerns for gathering large crowds in cemeteries during November 1 and 2





Highlights





Local Governments of Manila, Mandaluyong, San Juan, Marikina, and Valenzuela have announced that cemetries will be closed

Angeles City, Pampanga has also announced that cemeteries will be closed November 1 and 2

People are encouraged to visit their departed loved ones early to avoid crowds

