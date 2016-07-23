SBS Filipino

Census 2016: Australian Bureau of Statistics gives information sessions to multicultural communities ahead of count on August 9

Indian Australians celebrate Australia Day

Indian Australians celebrate Australia Day Source: AAP

Published 23 July 2016 at 10:36am
By Manny Tsigas
Available in other languages

With the 2016 Census less than a month away-- the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has been increasing efforts to promote the count within multicultural communities. Image: Indian Australians celebrate Australia Day (AAP)

The Bureau has been holding information sessions for several language groups-- to ensure it gets an accurate snapshot of the hundreds of nationalities present in our population.

