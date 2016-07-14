Census 2016 to highlight cultural diversity

On the issue of religion, a change in the order of options is putting Catholicism at risk of losing its status as the most widely adhered-to faith.
Published 14 July 2016 at 12:16pm
By Helen Isbister
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In just under a month, Australians will complete the 2016 census, with the data expected to give the most detailed picture yet of Australia's cultural diversity. Image: A crowd of people in Sydney's Pitt St Mall (AAP)
Published 14 July 2016 at 12:16pm
By Helen Isbister
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share