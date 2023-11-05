Census finds Australia is becoming less liveable

Key Points
- Australia is said to be getting less liveable for First Nations people and some other community groups.
- The report surveyed over 25,000 Australians of different social and cultural backgrounds to get a sense of what it's like to live in various communities across the country.
- Dr Lucy Gunn, a Senior Research Fellow with the Healthy Liveable Cities Lab at the Centre for Urban Research at RMIT in Melbourne, believes that while Australian cities are doing well, more needs to be done across all parts of the country, especially in rural areas.