Census finds Australia is becoming less liveable

Australia: AUSTRALIA BELGIAN ECONOMIC MISSION MONDAY

Illustration picture shows Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge taken during the Belgian Economic Mission to the Commonwealth of Australia, in Sydney, Monday 23 October 2023. A Belgian delegation is on a 10-day Economic Mission to Australia from 19 to 28 October 2023. BELGA PHOTO BENOIT DOPPAGNE (Photo by BENOIT DOPPAGNE/Belga/Sipa USA) Credit: Belga/Sipa USA

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A new report has found First Nations, non-binary and women have some of the worst living experiences living in Australia.

Key Points
  • Australia is said to be getting less liveable for First Nations people and some other community groups.
  • The report surveyed over 25,000 Australians of different social and cultural backgrounds to get a sense of what it's like to live in various communities across the country.
  • Dr Lucy Gunn, a Senior Research Fellow with the Healthy Liveable Cities Lab at the Centre for Urban Research at RMIT in Melbourne, believes that while Australian cities are doing well, more needs to be done across all parts of the country, especially in rural areas.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Noel Cabangon

Noel Cabangon's Kanlungan

DAYLESFORD PUB FATAL CAR CRASH

SBS News in Filipino, Monday 6 November 2023

Sherlon.jpg

‘I thought I didn't belong’: How this Filipino nurse triumphs in Melbourne Cup’s stylish race

Albanese China.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 5 November 2023