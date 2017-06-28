SBS Filipino

Census shows majority of overseas-born Australians now Asian

Published 28 June 2017 at 4:16pm, updated 28 June 2017 at 4:42pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Maridel Martinez
The Australian Bureau of Statistics has released the results of the 2016 census, revealing an Australia that is bigger, older, more diverse, less religious and becoming more Asian. The Bureau is boasting that 95 per cent of households completed the census, despite concerns over privacy and a huge crash that took down the online system for days.

Image: Tales of the 2016 census (AAP)

