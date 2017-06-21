SBS Filipino

Centre says Australia could easily triple refugee intake

Published 21 June 2017 at 2:21pm, updated 21 June 2017 at 2:40pm
By Hannah Sinclair
Presented by Maridel Martinez
The Asylum Seeker Resource Centre says Australia could easily triple its humanitarian and refugee intake. The remarks come as events have been held across the country to mark World Refugee Day. Image: Yazidi refugees at an event in Canberra (AAP)

Image: Yazidi refugees at an event in Canberra (AAP)

