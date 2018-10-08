SBS Filipino

Cervical cancer rates plummet, heading for 'rare cancer' status

HPV inventor Professor Ian Frazer

Published 8 October 2018 at 11:43am, updated 8 October 2018 at 7:33pm
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Australia could become the first country in the world to eliminate cervical cancer. Within 20 years, it's expected the disease will almost be eradicated from the nation.

