Cervical cancer rates plummet, heading for 'rare cancer' status

Source: SBS
Published 8 October 2018 at 11:43am, updated 8 October 2018 at 7:33pm
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages
Australia could become the first country in the world to eliminate cervical cancer. Within 20 years, it's expected the disease will almost be eradicated from the nation.
Source: SBS
