Cervical screening test, why should women do it?

Cervical screening

project lead Helen Achat presenting to women at Marrin Weejali, educating them about the benefits of cervical screening. Source: Supplied

Published 22 November 2018 at 11:04am, updated 23 November 2018 at 12:20pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Undergoing a cervical screening test can be embarrassing for some women. After all, it is an intimate and invasive procedure. While the procedure may make some women squirm, health professionals agree that having this simple screening test done can significantly decrease a woman's chance of getting cervical cancer.

Four out of five women who develop cervical cancer have never had the screening test done. In an effort to encourage women to be tested, a free cervical screening awareness is being conducted in the past few months.

On December 01, the Philippine Australian Community Services Inc (PACSI) and the Western Sydney Local Health District (WSLHD) are hosting a free health education session on cervical screening for Filipino women living in and around Mount Druitt.

Mount Druitt women have the second lowest rates of cervical screening in Australia (and the lowest rates of cervical screening in NSW) according to reports. And 1 in 10 women in Mount Druitt is a Filipina.

Nelia Sumcad from PACSI and Nina Hartcher from WSLHD have the details.

 

 

