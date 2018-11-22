Cervical screening test, why should women do it?

Four out of five women who develop cervical cancer have never had the screening test done. In an effort to encourage women to be tested, a free cervical screening awareness is being conducted in the past few months.





On December 01, the Philippine Australian Community Services Inc (PACSI) and the Western Sydney Local Health District (WSLHD) are hosting a free health education session on cervical screening for Filipino women living in and around Mount Druitt.





Mount Druitt women have the second lowest rates of cervical screening in Australia (and the lowest rates of cervical screening in NSW) according to reports. And 1 in 10 women in Mount Druitt is a Filipina.





Nelia Sumcad from PACSI and Nina Hartcher from WSLHD have the details.















