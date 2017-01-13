Changes in Housing in Australia

From 140,000 homes last year, new houses and apartments will reach 145,000 this new year.
Published 13 January 2017 at 2:41pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:21am
By Maria Papa, Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
According to a business woman operating a mortgage broker, the supply of houses and apartments in 2017 will increase by 70,000. Photo: House for Sale (Getty)
Published 13 January 2017 at 2:41pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:21am
By Maria Papa, Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share