Changes in requirements for Temporary Graduate 485 visa come into effect

Temporary Graduate visa subclass 485 - Graduate work stream is for international students who have recently graduated with skills and qualifications that are relevant to specific occupations Australia needs.

The new migration amendment will take effect from 1 July 2022 until 30 June 2023 with the provision of a possible extension.

Nominated occupation and skills assessments may have been removed, but other eligibility requirements remain.

An international student from Melbourne Joshua Sagrilato is optimistic about the new migration amendment for Temporary Graduate visa subclass 485 - Graduate work stream.





Speaking to SBS Filipino, Joshua said that "this is good for us international students as this will be less hassle. This will be a great motivation for other aspiring students to choose Australia instead of other countries."





28-year-old Joshua is studying Bachelor in Business and Information System, he will graduate in the year 2024 and will apply for 485 visa.





His brother who will also apply for a student visa in Australia will take VET course on Leadership Management and "will benefit from this new rule."



International Student from Melbourne Joshua Sagrilato Source: Joshua Sagrilato



Registered Migration Agent and Director and Lawyer of Auspac Visa Ms. Teresa Perilla-Cardona explained to SBS Filipino the amendment for Migration Regulations 1994 entitled The Migration Amendment Occupation Nominations and Skills Assessment for subclass 485 Regulation 2022.





She shared that "this will provide ease on the process of application as subclass 485 Graduate Work stream visa applicants are not required to nominate occupation and have that skills assessment."





Ms Cardona said several Filipino international students studying childcare, vocational sector engineering courses, cookery and other courses will be impacted by this new ruling.





Registered Migration Agent Teresa Penilla-Cardona Source: Auspac Visa





Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the Department of Home Affairs or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.





