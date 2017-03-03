SBS Filipino

Changes in teaching Filipino language including online classes

Julie Uy

Julie Uy has been a volunteer teacher at the Philippine Language School Incorporated for around 20 years Source: SBS Filipino

Published 4 March 2017 at 9:11am, updated 9 March 2017 at 1:50pm
By Maridel Martinez
They started with only two VCE students some 20 years ago, at present the Philippine Language School in Victoria have around 50 VCE students. Image: Julie Uy has been a volunteer teacher at the Philippine Language School Incorporated for around 20 years (SBS Filipino)

Julie Uy has been teaching Filipino as a second language for many years now. She tells us the changes in teaching Filipino including online class.

 

 

