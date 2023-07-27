KEY POINTS
- The 5.4 billion dollar scheme raises subsidies for childcare from 85 to 90 per cent, while expanding the income threshold to a combined 530,000 dollars per household.
- An investigation by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, found low-income households were spending as much as 21 per cent of their income on childcare.
- For parents of two kids Rob and Larraine, the change is welcome news.
Changes to childcare subsidy aim to help ease financial burden on families
