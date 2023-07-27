Changes to childcare subsidy aim to help ease financial burden on families

Rob and Larraine with their two girls

Rob and Larraine with their two girls. Credit: Supplied

An estimated 1.2 million Australian families are expected to benefit from changes to childcare subsidy. But while childcare subsidies are increasing, so does childcare fee and inflation.

KEY POINTS
  • The 5.4 billion dollar scheme raises subsidies for childcare from 85 to 90 per cent, while expanding the income threshold to a combined 530,000 dollars per household.
  • An investigation by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, found low-income households were spending as much as 21 per cent of their income on childcare.
  • For parents of two kids Rob and Larraine, the change is welcome news.
'Usapang Parental' is SBS Filipino's segment on parenting. It features the stories of migrant families, parenting issues, raising kids, and parenting tips and advice from experts.


LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
UP: New childcare subsidy image

SBS Filipino

27/07/202308:29
