Changes to citizenship laws not likely for now

Published 8 September 2017 at 12:46pm, updated 8 September 2017 at 2:58pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Maridel Martinez
While the citizenship status of Australia's parliamentarians has dominated the news for months, a Government bill to make it harder for people to get citizenship was under quiet scrutiny. Proposed changes include a longer waiting period for re-applicants and including questions about Australian values and a university-level English exam in the citizenship test. Now, a report tabled in parliament and a crucial Senate crossbench voting bloc indicate any changes may still be a ways from reality.

 Image: Nick Xenophon Team senator Stirling Griff (AAP)

