Changes to COVID-19 welfare payments

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Highlights From September until December, the $1500 a fortnight JobKeeper scheme will be split into two tiers

To qualify for the re-versioned scheme, businesses will again need to show their turnover has fallen significantly.

The Job Seeker unemployment benefit will also change

Prime Minister Scott Morrison today announced a raft of changes to the governments income support scheme

















The Prime Minister says the federal government will take another look at JobSeeker as the economy continues to reopen.





ALSO READ / LISTEN TO





READ MORE Adjusting to the new normal







Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories











