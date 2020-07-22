Changes to COVID-19 welfare payments

Highlights
- From September until December, the $1500 a fortnight JobKeeper scheme will be split into two tiers
- To qualify for the re-versioned scheme, businesses will again need to show their turnover has fallen significantly.
- The Job Seeker unemployment benefit will also change
Prime Minister Scott Morrison today announced a raft of changes to the governments income support scheme
The Prime Minister says the federal government will take another look at JobSeeker as the economy continues to reopen.
