Changes to COVID-19 welfare payments

Amy Ivey says she's 'terrified' of JobSeeker dropping too much. Source: Supplied

Published 22 July 2020 at 3:57pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:09pm
By Shuba Krishnan, Fintan McDonnell
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

The Federal Government has overhauled its JobKeeper and JobSeeker income support payments, as the economy slowly starts to recovers.

Highlights
  • From September until December, the $1500 a fortnight JobKeeper scheme will be split into two tiers
  • To qualify for the re-versioned scheme, businesses will again need to show their turnover has fallen significantly.
  • The Job Seeker unemployment benefit will also change
Prime Minister Scott Morrison today announced a raft of changes to the governments income support scheme 

 

 

The Prime Minister says the federal government will take another look at JobSeeker as the economy continues to reopen.

Adjusting to the new normal



