Image: Families queuing at airport -( AAP)
Changes to temporary work visas mean faster processing
Published 18 November 2016 at 3:26pm, updated 24 November 2016 at 11:38am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Applying for a temporary work visa to Australia will be cheaper and quicker from mid-November.The Department of Immigration and Border Protection is promising an easier visa application process for individuals and their sponsors. The changes from November 19 affect specialised professionals, domestic and religious workers among a few wanting to enter Australia for short-term work.
