Image: People flee the scene in Barcelona, Spain, after a white van ploughed into pedestrians in the historic Las Ramblas district (AAP)
Chaos in Las Ramblas in suspected terror attack in Barcelona
Published 18 August 2017 at 11:51am, updated 18 August 2017 at 5:18pm
By Omar Dabbagh
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
A suspected terrorist attack in Barcelona has been quickly and unequivocally condemned around the world. At least 13 people were killed and more than 100 injured when a van ploughed into crowds at a major tourist district. Catalan police say two people have been arrested, and there are reports another suspect was shot dead by police.
