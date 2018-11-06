Charitable institutions embraces cashless society

Source: SBS
Published 6 November 2018 at 12:55pm, updated 7 November 2018 at 10:02am
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Over recent years, there has been a significant drop in the number of people carrying, and paying in cash. Now, as Australia moves towards becoming a cashless society, charities are learning how to embrace the change.
Published 6 November 2018 at 12:55pm, updated 7 November 2018 at 10:02am
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share