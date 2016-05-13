Charlotte Nicdao on diversity on screen

Published 13 May 2016 at 3:41pm, updated 13 May 2016 at 4:13pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Charlotte Nicdao was a teenager when we first met her here at SBS, where she shared her love for music and creating music. The Filipina-Australian singer turned actress is now an adult and is slowly making her way to mainstream media. She shares what life is like for a Filipina-Australian actress in the highly competitive world of film and TV. http://2016.hraff.org.au/event/breakfast-session-cultural-diversity-stage-screen/ Image: Charlotte Nicdao (supplied)
