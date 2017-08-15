Charlottesville rallies around victims of weekend violence

Other ways to listen Charlottesville rallies around victims of weekend violencePlay04:55Other ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (2.25MB)Published 15 August 2017 at 12:01pmBy Omar DabbaghSource: SBSAvailable in other languages The United States president's national security adviser has called a car attack in the state of Virginia an act of 'domestic terrorism". Image: A makeshift memorial in Charlottesville, Virginia (AAP)Published 15 August 2017 at 12:01pmBy Omar DabbaghSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesOne woman was killed and 19 injured during violent clashes amid a white nationalist protest. Two state troopers monitoring from the sky were also killed when their helicopter crashed. Share