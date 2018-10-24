SBS Filipino

Child sexual abuse survivors welcome the national apology

SBS Filipino

survivors of child sexual abuse

Survivors of child sexual abuse listen to the national apology 704 Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 October 2018 at 5:27pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:15pm
By Sarah Abo, Tara Cosoleto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Thousands of survivors of child sexual abuse have sat in to listen to Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten apologise for the pain inflicted on them as children. While the words can’t take away what happened, for some it has provided an acknowledgment they had long been denied.

Published 24 October 2018 at 5:27pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:15pm
By Sarah Abo, Tara Cosoleto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom