Child sexual abuse survivors welcome the national apology

Published 24 October 2018 at 5:27pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:15pm
By Sarah Abo, Tara Cosoleto
Thousands of survivors of child sexual abuse have sat in to listen to Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten apologise for the pain inflicted on them as children. While the words can’t take away what happened, for some it has provided an acknowledgment they had long been denied.
