Child vaccines launch in Australia

Victoria is mandating vaccine booster shots for some key industry workers.

The Northern Territory will allow fully vaccinated asymptomatic close contacts to return to essential work, provided they take a daily rapid antigen test, wear masks and stay isolated for seven days when not at work.

Children aged five to 11 are now eligible for a special lower dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which is one-third of the size administered to adults.There's a two-month interval between doses, meaning children who get vaccinated today can get their second jab in early March.





The federal COVID-19 Task Force Commander Lieutenant General John Frewen says vaccine supply is ample, and an additional two million doses will be available by January 21.





"The commencement of the roll-out for five to 11-year-olds is an important day in the vaccine program. This is the last piece in the puzzle, if you like, in our comprehensive national vaccination plan. The - I do want to emphasise again that there is enough paediatric doses in the country to offer every five to 11-year-old a first dose before they commence school this year. The P-M [[prime minister]] has mentioned right now there is over 800,000 doses sitting in pharmacies and GPs [[general practitioners]] and other state and territory hubs around the country. There is another 400,000 doses being delivered as we speak, Lt. General Frewen added."









