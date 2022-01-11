SBS Filipino

Child vaccines launch in Australia

SBS Filipino

Children aged 5-11 years old started to receive their first dose against Covid-19 in Sydney.

Source: APP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 January 2022 at 11:53am, updated 11 January 2022 at 2:22pm
By Arianna Lucente
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS

Children aged five to 11 are now eligible for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine across Australia. And Victoria is mandating booster shots for workers across multiple industries.

Published 11 January 2022 at 11:53am, updated 11 January 2022 at 2:22pm
By Arianna Lucente
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Children are hoping that vaccines will bring them back to their normal lives.
  • Victoria is mandating vaccine booster shots for some key industry workers.
  • The Northern Territory will allow fully vaccinated asymptomatic close contacts to return to essential work, provided they take a daily rapid antigen test, wear masks and stay isolated for seven days when not at work.
Children aged five to 11 are now eligible for a special lower dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which is one-third of the size administered to adults.There's a two-month interval between doses, meaning children who get vaccinated today can get their second jab in early March.

The federal COVID-19 Task Force Commander Lieutenant General John Frewen says vaccine supply is ample, and an additional two million doses will be available by January 21.

 Listen to podcast here

Advertisement
LISTEN TO
Child vaccines launch in Australia image

Child vaccines launch in Australia

SBS Filipino

11/01/202209:20


"The commencement of the roll-out for five to 11-year-olds is an important day in the vaccine program. This is the last piece in the puzzle, if you like, in our comprehensive national vaccination plan. The - I do want to emphasise again that there is enough paediatric doses in the country to offer every five to 11-year-old a first dose before they commence school this year. The P-M [[prime minister]] has mentioned right now there is over 800,000 doses sitting in pharmacies and GPs [[general practitioners]] and other state and territory hubs around the country. There is another 400,000 doses being delivered as we speak, Lt. General Frewen added."

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?