- Lower income families currently bear the brunt of jumps in prices, with profit incentives meaning providers target rich suburbs in big cities.
- The report has also called for more information to be shared publicly with parents, focusing on which providers are posting larger profit margins at the expense of parents and childcare staff.
- The ACCC says the average Australian household, with two incomes and two kids in care, spends around 16 per cent of its budget on childcare, much higher than the O-E-C-D average of nine percent.
'Usapang Parental' is SBS Filipino's segment on parenting. It features the stories of migrant families, parenting issues, raising kids, and parenting tips and advice from experts.
Study shows Australia ranks among countries with the most expensive childcare cost
26/10/202308:00