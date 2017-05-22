SBS Filipino

Children say fathers are working too long

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_687431.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 May 2017 at 12:31pm, updated 22 May 2017 at 1:53pm
By David Sharaz
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

As Australians continue to juggle their work/life balance, new research is suggesting it's becoming even more difficult for fathers. Image: A man pushing a pram walks through a park in Sydney (AAP)

Published 22 May 2017 at 12:31pm, updated 22 May 2017 at 1:53pm
By David Sharaz
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Or, more particularly, that children think their fathers are spending too much time at work.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul