Chill out in the newest social media site, Hobspot

Hobspot social media site

Hobspot social media site Source: Alfonso Ordonez

Published 7 November 2016 at 12:56pm
By Cybelle Diones
Are you into a lot of interests and passion? Or do you want to find friends with the same interests as yours? Image: Hobspot social media site (Alfonso Ordonez)

The Australian social media site Hobspot was launched only recently. And in an interview with the founder of the social media sites, Sam Ethell, he shares how Hobspot can be useful to people.

