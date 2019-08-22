SBS Filipino

China accused of using social media to discredit protesters in Hongkong

SBS Filipino

Pro-China supporters take selfie with national flag

Pro-China supporters take selfie with national flag Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 August 2019 at 12:17pm, updated 22 August 2019 at 12:20pm
By Beth Smoleniec
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

As Hong Kong protests continue to escalate, a Chinese "coordinated state-backed operation" has been playing out on social media.

Published 22 August 2019 at 12:17pm, updated 22 August 2019 at 12:20pm
By Beth Smoleniec
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom