China angry as western countries ban TikTok (but not Australia)

DENMARK-CHINA-PARLIAMENT-TIKTOK

A smartphone with the TikTok app on the screen (Getty) Source: AFP / BO AMSTRUP/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima

The US, European Union and Canada have issued warnings to all government employees who have been issued official mobile devices to stop using Tiktok on them, raising the ire of social media influencers, but the Australian government says its security advice hasn't yet changed, but it could.

Key Points
  • The US decision to ban the Chinese-owned video sharing app Tiktok from all government devices prompted criticism from Beijing.
  • Aside from US, Canada and European Union joined the banning of the app.
  • The Australian government says intelligence agencies have not called for TikTok to be banned on government devices, despite major allies limiting public servants' use of the social media app over security concerns.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Australia, hindi sumali sa ilang bansa na ipinagbawal ang Chinese-owned app na Tiktok image

Australia, hindi sumali sa ilang bansa na ipinagbawal ang Chinese-owned app na Tiktok

SBS Filipino

07/03/202308:52
