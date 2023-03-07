China angry as western countries ban TikTok (but not Australia)

Key Points
- The US decision to ban the Chinese-owned video sharing app Tiktok from all government devices prompted criticism from Beijing.
- Aside from US, Canada and European Union joined the banning of the app.
- The Australian government says intelligence agencies have not called for TikTok to be banned on government devices, despite major allies limiting public servants' use of the social media app over security concerns.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Australia, hindi sumali sa ilang bansa na ipinagbawal ang Chinese-owned app na Tiktok
SBS Filipino
07/03/202308:52