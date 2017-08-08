China backs Security Council moves on North Korea

Published 8 August 2017 at 12:21pm, updated 8 August 2017 at 12:23pm
By Maya Jamieson
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
China's foreign minister says new United Nations Security Council sanctions on North Korea are the right response to that country's series of missile tests. Image: Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi (AAP)
But China says dialogue is vital to resolve a complex and sensitive issue, now at what it calls a "critical" point.
The issue has been discussed at a meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers in Manila.