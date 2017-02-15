China close to becoming Australia's largest source of tourists

Last year saw international tourism increase by 11 per cent. The industry is confident of further growth, but says the government needs to play its part.
China is set to overtake New Zealand as Australia's number one source of tourists, in a year of record international visits to our shores. Image: Kata-Tjuta, in the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, NT (AAP)
