China unleashes media offensive before court ruling

The Permanent Court of Arbitration is expected to hand down its decision tonight in the long-running dispute between China and the Philippines over territory in the South China Sea. Image: China Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei (AAP)
Published 12 July 2016 at 11:51am
By Katrina Yu
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
China has said it will reject any ruling from the court, arguing it has no jurisdiction over the waters.
But despite refusing to acknowledge the arbitration, the country's propaganda machine is working hard to counter the outcome.