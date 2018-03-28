Chinese-born Australian denied entry to China

Chinese-born Australian John Hugh Source: SBS
Published 28 March 2018 at 2:28pm, updated 28 March 2018 at 2:32pm
By Lydia Feng
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
A Chinese-born Australian, who's been critical of the Beijing government, has been denied entry to China. John Hugh was travelling from Sydney to Shanghai for a private trip when he was stopped by Chinese border inspection officers and immediately returned to Australia.
