SBS Filipino

Chinese daigous moving out of the shadows

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_739217.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 August 2017 at 9:11am, updated 28 August 2017 at 2:03pm
By Rashida Yosufzai
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

They are known as the daigou, buying agents who purchase Australian products in bulk for export to China. Image: Sherry Jia (SBS)

Published 28 August 2017 at 9:11am, updated 28 August 2017 at 2:03pm
By Rashida Yosufzai
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
While some have come under scrutiny for emptying supermarket shelves, new companies are popping up to help regulate the grey market.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul