The human-rights activist had been serving an 11-year jail sentence and was recently moved to a hospital for treatment under heavy guard.
Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo dead at 61
Published 14 July 2017 at 11:21am, updated 14 July 2017 at 11:23am
By Lydia Feng
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
China's only Nobel Peace laureate, Liu Xiaobo, (l'yil sh'how-BAW) has died in custody from liver cancer. Image: A vigil in New York for Liu Xiaobo, including a woman wearing a Tibetan flag (AAP)
